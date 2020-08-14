Arrests
• Jaylan Daqwan Stevenson, 23, 3812 Pinedale Road S.W., Decatur; trafficking marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eulises Jaimes Sanchez, 35, 505 Ewell St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Lewis Edward Traylor, 60, 10972 Griffith Road, Tanner; third-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cashion Torvontae Mitchell, 18, 606 Coleman Ave., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Gayle Boyett, 33, 21720 Piney Chapel Road, Apt. 33, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 26, 19294 Sewell Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexandra Nicole Johnson, 28, 100 E. Sanderfer Road, Apt. 137, Athens; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Summer Lorraine Jones, 24, 3000 Clopton St., Apt. 1, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Arthur Anderson, 42, 1315 Aster St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Terry Nick Harwell, 42, 28646 Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.