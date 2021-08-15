Arrests
• Tiffany Elizabeth Henderson, 21, Hartselle; assault — chemical endangerment; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Donald Lekeith Kizart, 46, Cleveland, Mississippi; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher D. Hale, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Brandi Nicole Ricks, 30, Athens; first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Lonie Horton, 34, Falkville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,320. (Morgan sheriff)
• Harold Champion, Madison; theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Yuri Griffin, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vincent Scales, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeremi Smith, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Claire Springer, Athens; third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Sean Sutton, Gary Lakes, Indiana; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
