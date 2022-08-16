ARRESTS
• Ameshia Lorea Orr, 35, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marcus Cortez McDay, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alicia Malone, 33, Decatur; four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Decatur police)
• Bernard Lynell Griffin Sr., 51, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Heath Drummond, 31, Double Springs; domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Somerville police)
• Anthony Brandon Smith, 30, Trinity; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Bria Ebonique Johnson, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Jay Britt, 28, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Larry Miller, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Vincent Orr, 33, Decatur; four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $14,000. (Decatur police)
• Stephanie Nichole Bear, 35; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kevin Donald Coffey, 47, Trinity; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Bryon C. Copeland, 30, Lancing, Tennessee; third-degree robbery; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ian Dale Ingle, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Terrence D. Phillips, 27, Florence; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (ALEA)
• Savannah Marie Gutierrez, 38, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 37, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Willie Bernard Johnson, 42, Athens; receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police, Limestone sheriff)
• Beverly Sue Wilson, 39, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Brooke Carroll, Athens; first-degree forgery, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Adams, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Bond, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Julian Gonzalez, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy McConnell, Prospect, Tennessee; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alison Aggen, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Cole, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
