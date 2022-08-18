Arrests
• Kayla Alexandria House, 35, Athens; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Andrew Joseph Chenoweth, 32, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Michelle Gabbard, 32, Somerville; manufacturing of controlled substance, soliciting a controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,400. (Decatur police)
• Dennis Noel Holmes, 54, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Kent Michael Hastings, 35, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $17,500. (Decatur police)
• David Wayne Barton, 49, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Wray, Ardmore; third-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Wisdom, Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lisa Keeton, Athens; first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tiffany Joan Serafin, 41, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
