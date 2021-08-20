Arrests
• James Lee Moore, 56, Trinity; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Brandon Jacob Delgado, 23, Decatur; first-degree robbery, possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,600. (Trinity police)
• Marcellous Jerrode McElrath, 27, Birmingham; two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jukiel Djain Jones, 26, Hueytown; two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brian O’Neal Williams, 32, Valhermosa Springs; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jamie Teresa Gillott, 35, Hartselle; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Andy Jake Aday, 27, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Lisa Duncan Richardson, 49, Decatur; burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• William Marty Hood, 58, Decatur; burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.