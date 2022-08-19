Arrests
• Cristy Michelle Sharp, 39, Waterloo; two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,300. (Decatur police)
• John Paul Absher, 59, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Burt Anthony Williams, 47, Somerville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ricky Borrego Lopez, 52, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Julius Marquise Elliott, 32, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Karli Nicole Waldrep, 27, Moulton; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Anthony Waterman, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samuel Hoback, Elkmont; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Torry Holden, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
