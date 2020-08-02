Arrests
• Johnnie Marshall Jr., 28, 2807 Princeton Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,600. (Decatur police)
• Tanisha Rochelle Yarbrough, 35, 1822 Tower St. S.E., Apt. B, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,400. (Decatur police)
• Karen Lyn Bogue, 35, 1921 Manchester Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew McGowan, 40, 13925 Shaw Road, Lot 9, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Raymond Scott Grantland Jr., 35, transient, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Megan Sue Clark, 26, 114 Station House Drive, Harvest; using a false identity; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allen Michael Smith, 27, 29778 Sterling Road, Ardmore; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, 28986 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; breaking and entering, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Derrick Louis East, 35, 2103 Stanford St., Athens; distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leah Catherine Anderson, 31, 10808 Paradise Shores Road, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Lena Montesani Tuck, 23, 1713 W Elm St., Apt. 9, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
