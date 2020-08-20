Arrests
• Brandon Tyrone Lane, 35, 804 S. Houston St., Athens; illegal possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Dean Biase, 31, 28580 Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Bobbie Jo Davis, 45, 19069 Holt Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gatlyn Christopher Walls, 27, 109 Ryan Crest Lane S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Ray Morrison, 61, 20064 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Edward Casteel, 35, 30 Jones Road, Hartselle; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
