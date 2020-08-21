• John Bright Williams IV, 38, 1108 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree theft of property, three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Danielle Pauline Thomas, 26, 64 Livingstone Lane, Priceville; four counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of synthetic narcotics, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,500. (Decatur police)
• Steven Rodriguez, 51, 21429 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, 303 Hoffman St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryant Keith Hutto, 31, 23036 Nick Davis Road, Athens; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
