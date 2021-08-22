Arrests
• Brandon Dezante Johnson, 25, Decatur; burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Deshawn Pruitt, 21, Hartselle; shooting into occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher John Ingram, 35, Decatur; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Calee Rosel Downey, 35, Huntsville; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Rose Williamson, 35, Decatur; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Breanne Shearee Lusk, 37, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dalton C. Bryant, 24, Hartselle; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tyler Brandon Pugh, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Nicole Long, 39, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Hartselle police)
• Brandie Guerrero, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Reuben Mason, Athens; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
