Arrests
• Michael Gene Russell, 37, 3457 Mud Tavern Road, Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Jonathan Javier Limon, 28, 507 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,600. (Decatur police)
• William Timothy Allison, 50, 106 Lasater Road, Lacey’s Spring; two counts of third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, 1405 Fourth Ave., Cullman; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Christopher Smith, 30, 21863 Daveen Drive, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Talia Shae Stephens, 31, 4039 Pleasant Grove Road, Winfield, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, 2009 Colony Drive Apt. C, Huntsville; trafficking in stolen identities; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shelby Lewis Jackson, 41, 1203 Gemini Circle S.W., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Adrionna Pauline Cook, 31, 270 Kaylee Loop, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.