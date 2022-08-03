Arrests
• Terra Leigh Ann Hamilton, 41, Cullman; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, 25, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lewis Edward William, 23, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $275,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Kyle Landers, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Brock Robinson, 28, Oneonta; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Chad Oakes, 43, Lacey’s Spring; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberlee Lynn Davenport, 38, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dexter Bernard Wiggins, 65, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Bo Gillespie, 41; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Lynn Moyers, 34, Decatur; possession of imitation drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Reymundo James Rodriguez, 37, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• John Randell Proctor II, 23, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Joseph Todd Melson, 34, Town Creek; two counts of third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Nigel Scott Breland, 28, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Moulton police)
• Martha Leann Hughes, 38, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Charlies Cain Jr., Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kimberly Coffman, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Douglas Green, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Green II, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Maddox, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shawn Parmley, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Christopher Shull, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trevin Troupe, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vantella Lamont Malone, 44, Athens; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Gerald Pearce, Ardmore, Tennessee; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Biase, Elkmont; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alicia Black, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Elrod, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Kidd, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darrell Taylor, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allie Whitaker, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Wade, Minor Hill, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
