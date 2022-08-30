ARRESTS
• Selina Cheri Wallace-Dutton, 33, Town Creek; third-degree theft, possession of stolen credit/debit card, second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• La’Darrius Antonio Miller, 20, Decatur; two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Shanna Ann Kircher, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandy Marie Dingler, 30, Blountsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Priceville police)
• Phillip O’Neal Williams, 37, Decatur; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Taris Dewayne Malone, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Miranda Diane May, 32, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randall Lee Creel, 33, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Montana Faye Johnson, 23, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Dajai Fuqua, 21, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,900. (Decatur police)
• Chanstin Heath Muston, 25, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kelley Harville, 42, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Natsha Nicole Haynes, 19, Hillsboro; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Daxton Clifford Gillespie, 28, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Rene Adkerson, Huntsville; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Leonard, Alabaster; identity theft, first-degree theft, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Meeks, Lester; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Redia Similton, Madison; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Arondé Walker, Elkmont; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kyle Adams, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vince Griffin, Nauvoo; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kristie Johnson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.