Arrests
• Jyasiel Devante Hampton, 30, Courtland; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Nathan William Eady, 30, Hartselle; first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Decatur police)
• Hannah Megan Wallace, 29, Trinity; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Shakeria Alandrea King, 26, Decatur; trafficking fentanyl; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nicholas C. Helton, 35, Hazel Green; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Walter Hutchens, 23, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Lee Suits, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Priceville police)
• Travis Cole Sisson, 23, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Jeremy Jermone Green, 32; person forbidden to possess pistol; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Leonardo A. Sheppard, 44; person forbidden to possess pistol; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jonathan B. Stricklin, 38, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Brenigan Nicole Miller, 36, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Whitney Kidd, Ardmore; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cameron Shelt, Hazel Green; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Calvin Tolliver, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allie Whitaker, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.