Arrests
• Seth Linsford Myrick, 21, 49 Helen Drive, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Gene Russell, 37, 3457 Mud Tavern Road, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• George Morris Pylant Sr., 50, 19675 Looney Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Kay Lewis, 44, 26980 Bethel Road, Elkmont; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Manuel Theodore Martinez, 40, 23810 Norman Lane, Elkmont; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandy Ogle Gentry, 44, 2500 Kildare St., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, 502 Irvin St., Apt. D, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Larry Scott, 33, 26580 First St., Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joey Wade Trousdale, 38, 25442 Craft Road, Athens; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bethany Paige Garcia, 38, 212 Sanders St., Apt. 1, Athens; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
