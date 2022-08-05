Arrests
• Jeffrey Hunter Owens, 25, Arab; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, Decatur; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Cody Lynn Little, 32, Mount Hope; first-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jessica Bailey Shelton, 35, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (ALEA)
• Jonathan B. Stricklin, 38, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• James Bush, Elkmont; first-degree arson; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chelsea Hobbs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Jarrett, Killen; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Johnson, Triana; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Lee, Rogersville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Savage, Athens; third-degree forgery, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Julian Thomas, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
