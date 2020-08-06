Arrests
• Todd McGee Lacey, 29, 69 Harold Drive, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Michael Gene Russell, 37, 3457 Mud Tavern Road, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Wjon Joe’l Leach, 19, 228 Eighth St. S.W. Apt. 4, Decatur; first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,300. (Decatur police)
• Tarel Torenzo Ryan, 54, 3221 Old Somerville Road S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Probation officer)
• Heather Follmar Turner, 43, 734 Wilson Road, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28295 W. Limestone School Road, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicole Dawn Moore, 33, 16848 Buckskins Drive, Athens; fugitive from justice; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Lee Cline, 20, 13443 Reid Road, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
