Arrests
• Jason Keith Roberts, 34, 70 Densmore Road, Joppa; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ruel James Ray, 34, 324 Cardinal Drive Apt. 89, Florence; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• James Lee Ayers Jr., 57, 705 Mill Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Roberta Thompson, 54, 4513 Alberta Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Morgan Renee Negri Hammonds, 31, 12288 Quinn Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Andrew Thomas, 51, 2111 Club View Court, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Glenn Brown, 55, 18767 McWilliams St., Elkmont; second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
