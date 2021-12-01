Arrests
• Keith L. Hayes, 39, Russellville; using false identity to avoid arrest; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Moulton police)
• Sarah Beth Gurganious, 24, Hartselle; possession of stolen credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Joe Hill, 54, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,100. (Decatur police)
• Rakais Sinclair Walker, 34, Decatur; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Derrick William Prewitt, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Priceville police)
• Houston Matthew Russell, 36, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Somerville police)
• Shawn Gehard Holder, 41, Hartselle; possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Hartselle police)
• Vanessa Renee Payne, 44, Valhermoso Springs; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Lee Freeman, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Deon Bolden, 26, Tanner; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Raymond Mack Gettler Jr., 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corey Lance Parker, 28, Hartselle; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jennifer Malia Childers, 47, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Seth Bond, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kylie Collins, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Karman Costanzo, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Kellum, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sarah Stewart, Lester; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Vance, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
