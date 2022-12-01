ARRESTS
• Tiwan N. Sims, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michele Lynn Hood, 46, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Maurey Deshaun Randolph; 43, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Carlos Antwoine Royles, 42, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,500. (Decatur police)
• Jeremy Blake Garrett, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Marride Shane Morris, 30, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, Town Creek; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Brandon James Melvin, 37, Lacey’s Springs; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• David Edward Jones, Jr., 61, Mount Hope; first-degree sexual abuse; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Joseph Allen Barker, 72, Lenett; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tommy Brown, Athens; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Morris, Tanner; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ricky Yates, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Johnson, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Sain, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
