Arrests
• Brandon Ladell Wayne Richardson, 24, 3590 Avalon Lake Drive, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27827 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Andrew Regina, 37, 11285 Caroline Drive Apt. 515, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23188 Saint John Road, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.