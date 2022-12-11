Arrests
• Demetrius Jacques Smith, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,700. (Decatur police)
• James Owen Cooper, 43, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tawana Hurley, 26, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Emily Angela McCullough, 26, Somerville; possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ethan Tee Dutton, 33, Moulton; disarming law enforcement; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Brad Wayne Eenum, 32, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Andrea Page Terry, 51, Danville; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Phillip Acton, Gurley; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• E.R. Barnett, Hartselle; electronic solicitation of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allison Colwell, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Lucas, Athens; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Shelnutt, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Yarbrough, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.