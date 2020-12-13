Arrests
• Quinn Uriah Stovall, 25, 1962 Alabama 20 W. Apt. D2, Town Creek; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Clifton Shane Castle, 33, 102 McClain Row Apt. 5141, Tuscumbia; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Melvin Newman Castle, 55, 2425 Poplar Creek Loop, Leighton; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Troy Michael Field, 52, 37 Sage Private Drive, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Johnnie Marshall Jr., 29, 2807 Princeton Ave., Decatur; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alex Nathan Schoenebeck, 27, 160 Cullman County 1577, Baileyton; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Falkville police)
• Stone Coleman Clark, 23, 124 Bakerfield Road, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Madison police)
• Meridith Tally Miller, 27, 13393 Buddy Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Casey Wayne Anderson, 42, 302 Bluff City Road, Somerville; domestic violence strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 24500 Barnes Road, Ardmore; two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Limestone sheriff)
