ARRESTS
• Tommy Bates, 40, Muscle Shoals; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Kevin Savalis Swoopes, 45, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Craigery Lebron Miller, 52, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Cynthia Joy Coleman, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Antonious Jamar Reynolds, 46, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $54,552.22. (Decatur police)
• Glenda Mae Gabbard, 59, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Rashaad Williams, 31, Athens; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Justin Talmadge Floyd, 32, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Davis Stanford Dodd, 25; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Selina Cheri Wallace-Dutton, 33, Town Creek; second-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,100. (Decatur police)
• Justin Edward Moore, 38, Greenwood, Indiana; willful abuse of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melinda Hudson, 52, Falkville; four counts of negotiating with a worthless instrument; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chandler Ryan Cooper, 26, Moulton; possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,300. (Priceville police)
• Britney Lashea Green, 26, Huntsville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,800. (Priceville police)
• Gerald Lee Corum, 55, Moulton; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Angela Rose Wilson, 39, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Samuel Henry Elliott, 62, North Courtland; second-degree domestic assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Amanda McCurry, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Dylan Williams, Athens; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Stormy Black, Holly Pond; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kimberley Reynolds, Athens; third-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Swearengin, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Deontrae Washington, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
