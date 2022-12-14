Arrests
• Nicholas Rashaad Williams, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Webster Ray Alexander, 38, Moulton; two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Charles Stacy Caroll, 52, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Samuel Henry Elliott, 62, North Courtland; second-degree domestic assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Austin Brooks, Athens; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaitlyn Hartsfield, Athens; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarvis Malone, Elkmont; two counts of drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Travis Martin, Huntsville; two counts of second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scarlet Whitt, Rogersville; two counts of negotiating with a worthless instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
