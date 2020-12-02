Arrests
• Kevin Lee Walker, 25, 1098 Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• Charles Devon Bass, 27, 1601 Sherman St. S.E. Apt. 5, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Crystal Kaye Coan, 48, 288 Bull Run, Killen; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Mikayla Jonae Malone, 22, 1410 Seventh Ave., Athens; giving a false name to a law enforcement officer; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Charity Faith Hernandez, 22, 7 N. Cedar Cove Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Leah Megan Eastup, 31, 9250 Spry Lane Apt. 30, Athens; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Austin Gerard Brooks, 28, 1041 W. Washington St., Athens; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Christopher Allen Franklin, 37, 304 Hillside Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Allen Malone, 27, 807 Walnut St. N.W., Decatur; possession of prescription pills; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $900. (Decatur police)
• Michael O’Neal Lewis, 39, 1206 Goldridge Drive S.W., Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jimmy Darrell King, 53, 309½ Vine St., Athens; third-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
