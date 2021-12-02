Arrests
• Amanda McCullar Milam, 44, Hartselle; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Lynn Rutherford, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Sanya Gilbert, 33, Decatur; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cameron William Boyle, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Larry Laron O’Dell, 54, Town Creek; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tameeka Yolanda Buford, 45, Decatur; five counts of forgery, five counts of fraud, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Stephen D. Findley, 35, Cullman; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Nicole McWhorter, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kevon Christopher Clifton, 31, Huntsville; first-degree buying and receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Eugene Lacy, 43, Madison; third-degree burglary, first-degree buying and receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Stephen Shelton, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles Haggermaker, Tanner; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Kellum, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Alexander, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Barger, Montgomery City, Missouri; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tony Deshawn Lamar, 26, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
