Arrests
• Kevon Christopher Clifton, 32, Huntsville; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dakota Mardell Sapp, 28, Decatur; endangering the welfare of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Amber Leigh Baker, 24, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Marride Shane Morris, 30, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Beth Monica Schillinger, 27, Decatur; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Priceville police)
• Michael Dwayne Hepp, 31, Priceville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Priceville police)
• Patrick Scott Cooper, 43, Hillsboro; failure to register as a sex offender; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Michael Brandon Osborn, 32, Trinity; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, second-degree domestic violence, first-degree criminal mischief; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Bria Johnson, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jesse Johnson, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kain Lalonde, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
• Sawyer Pannell, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
