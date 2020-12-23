Arrests
• Summer Breanne Pylant, 27, 14195 Blackburn Road, Athens; two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Lashawn Drake, 34, 605 Oscar Patterson Road, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17493 Elk Estate, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 606 U.S. 31 S Apt. 161, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Rashod Martel Lampkin, 28, 106 Fifth Ave. N.W., Decatur; four counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Priceville police)
