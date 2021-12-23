Arrests
• Jacob Scott Hood, 30, Hartselle; second-degree theft, three counts of fraud; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darrius Laquent Birdsong, 33, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Damien Rieman, Rogersville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Chad Scott, Athens; enticing a child for immoral purposes, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joni Smith, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
