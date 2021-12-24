Arrests
• Frank Johnson, Athens; first-degree theft two counts of third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Ledbetter, Springfield, Tennessee; first-degree arson; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Yuri Griffin, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Hill, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dusty Irby, Elkmont; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jermaine Harris, 37; drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
