Arrests
• Jessie Leighann Trent, 36, Moulton; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mario Jonathan Bradley, 32, Riverdale, Illinois; attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Karman Costanzo, Athens; possession of burglar’s tools; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Kellum, Madison; possession of burglar’s tools; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tony Lamar, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Cristian Rios, Elkmont; first-degree theft, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Sherman, Huntsville; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
