Arrests
• Elizabeth Dabuekke Owen, 32, 14397 Friend Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Brett Michael Morgan, 29, 5040 Seay Road, Huntsville; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13470 Quinn Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy Darrell King, 53, 19752 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brett Kirkland Burks, 25, 20064 Townsend Ford Road Apt. 29, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
