Arrests
• Rodney Keith Blade Sr., 33, Grant; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corey Allen Spurgeon, 39, Lacey’s Spring; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marquail Terrance Johnson, 20, Huntsville; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Jimmy Lee Bales, 53, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,399. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Adams, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kevin Tolliver, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
