Arrests
• Brittany Ann Barnes, 33, Decatur; aggravated child abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, Toney; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Grant Cameron Johnson, 33, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jarvis Tyrese Hayes, 23, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Charles David Campbell, 43, Danville; possession of a controlled substance; In Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (State of Alabama)
• Vincent Steven Johnson, 32, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance; In Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,300. (State of Alabama)
• Timothy Nicholas Spears, 33, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; In Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (State of Alabama)
• Derrick Carroll, Owensboro, Kentucky; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Smalley, Athens; seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles Vibbert, Athens; second-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.