Arrests
• Jeffrey Carter, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• John Douglas Jr., Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas Ferguson, Madison; first-degree robbery, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marcus Powers, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cristian Rios, Elkmont; third-degree burglary, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
