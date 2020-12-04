Arrests
• Jacob Thomas Beam, 38, 18436 Tillman Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christian White Brown, 45, 2858 S.W. Rockhouse Road, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christy Marie Nickson, 41, 206 Cloverleaf Drive Apt. 1, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Jonathan Dwight Greene, 36, 12411 Gardner Hollow Road, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• James Keith Adams, 40, 9162 Segers Road, Madison; breaking and entering; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
