Arrests
• Janice McClain Hollaway, 58, Decatur; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Victor O’Neal Spangler, 34, Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Karman Costanzo, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Davis, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Gatlin, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gavin Hollich, Ardmore; conspiracy to commit murder; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Kennedy, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Rouse, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
