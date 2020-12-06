Arrests
• Billy Frank Brown Jr., 50, 272 Prince Circle, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Luke James Spann, 30, 1184 Pine Ridge Road, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracy Marie Garth, 38, 1422 Smith Ave. S.W. Apt. B, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Brooke Newman, 26, 23098 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance, breaking and entering, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
