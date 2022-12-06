ARRESTS
• Yancey O’Brien Bell, 51, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,488.47. (Decatur police)
• Rathel Amos Lindley, 43, Hartselle; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Tiffany Gibson, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Tucker, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Isaiah Whitworth, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Reginald Beavers Jr., Athens; possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Summer Hovis, Elkmont; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bobby McConnell Jr., Elkmont; first-degree theft of lost property, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Bailey, Athens; second-degree domestic violence assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael May, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
