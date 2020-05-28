A Decatur man faces theft charges for stealing two motorcycles in February and March, police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Police responded to two separate motorcycle thefts on Feb. 27 and March 6 both on the 1000 block of Skyview Street Southwest, according to Long. Affidavits filed this week revealed that the two victims were looking to sell their motorcycles and reported them as stolen after a man test drove them and never returned them.
Police developed Tyquan Allen Robinson, 28, as the suspect and found him with one of the victim’s motorcycles on May 22, Long said.
Police arrested Robinson on May 22 and charged him with first-degree theft. On Wednesday, Robinson was charged with an additional count of first-degree theft, police said.
Robinson, of 1242-312 Beltline Road S.W., remained in the Morgan County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.
