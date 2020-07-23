Decatur police are looking for a male suspect who shot into an unoccupied southwest Decatur home on July 2.
Police released a video of a male approaching the house on Bird Springs Road Southwest and are asking for the public’s help in finding the identification of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
