Decatur residents can voluntarily register their home security surveillance camera system with the Police Department to assist them with investigations, police said in a release today.
Police said having a list of registered cameras and owner contact information will expedite investigations. Those with home security cameras can register their surveillance system by visiting the department’s surveillance camera registry website at bit.ly/2WYtjGJ.
Police said it was possible to unsubscribe at any time.
