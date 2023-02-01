Arrests
• Danny Joel Early, 37, Atmore; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bryan O’Neal Robinson, 38, Decatur; promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ramonte Key-Shawn Scott, 25, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tymalika Estelle Jordan, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tyquan Allen Robinson, 31, Decatur; first-degree theft, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• James Curtis Norman, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Decatur police)
• Larry Kantrell Byrd, 43, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (ADOC)
• Shannon H. Johnson, 45, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tammy Johnson, 50, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kevin Prempeh, 42, Double Springs; distribution of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Roel Orozco Romero, 33; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Olin Amundsen, Huntland, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
