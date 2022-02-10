Arrests
• Austin Lee Hamm, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Felicia Parker Simmons, 35, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Todd Rafeale Shoulders, 48, Decatur; shooting into an occupied vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Dempsey, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Green, Athens; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Huber, Somerville; two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joel Lucas, Athens; second-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shane Dalton Ingrum; possession of controlled substance, second-degree forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.