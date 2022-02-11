Arrests
• Mack Fabian Collier, 20, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marcus Edward Sain, 34, Hartselle; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, Hartselle; first-degree receiving stolen property, three counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of third-degree forgery, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Michael Lavell Garth, 35, Decatur; third-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Crystal Dawn Wilhite, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, Harvest; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Mendoza Jesus Chavez, 49, Decatur; three counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $41,500. (Decatur police)
• Jackie Jerome Heard, 38, Morgan County; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Jimmy Gatlin II, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone County)
• Kenny Gatlin, Athens; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessi Ish, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary McKnight, Ardmore; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Oneil Allen, 27, Athens; identity theft, possession of an altered firearm, two outstanding warrants; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Natasha Sales, 49, Decatur, trafficking in illegal drugs, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
Wreck
• ATHENS: Two-vehicle wreck Wednesday at 7:25 p.m. at U.S. 31 and Annie Ruth Jamar Drive. Driver James Houston Melton Jr., 37, was injured and taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. His condition was not available. (Athens police)
