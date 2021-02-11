Arrests
• Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, 1839 Brownstone Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• David Bradley Slager, 37, 1501 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• David Jeremiah Richardson, 27, 9971 Lawrence County 214, Hillsboro; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Leslie Paul Young, 60, 1407 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Candie Renee Browning, 21, 78 Broad St., Falkville; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Jane Stricklin, 38, 2320 Carleton Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Donnie Ford Parker, 40, 1425 Mitchell Pines Trail, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Matthew Hobbs, 33, 2216 Willow Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Juan Zapata Hernandez, 50, 5315 Lewis Ave., Toledo, Ohio; first-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Julian Gonzalez, 23, 213 Sunset Drive, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 606 U.S. 31 S., No. 161, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
