Arrests
• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 22, 24973 Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, 28736 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Marty Lynn Whisman, 37, 5573 Norris Mill Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Antoine Dewayne Yarbrough, 21, 211 12th Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,300. (Decatur police)
• Courtney Louise Sellers, 38, 84 Prince Road, Morgan County; terrorist threat; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.