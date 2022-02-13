Arrests
• Dustin Wayne Hill, 38, Hartselle; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,052. (Morgan sheriff)
• Britany Hope Riggs, 30, Cullman; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Patrick Terone Baker, 36, Decatur, Georgia; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Natasha Nichelle Sales, 49, Decatur; first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Santana Marie Thompson, 26, Athens; forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jesse Duane Wasserburg II, 25, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• William Clark, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Isaiah Hargrove, Ardmore; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryant Hutto, Athens; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
