Arrests
• Christopher Frank Chandler, 44, 593 S. Bethel Road, Lot 21, Decatur; six counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $41,663. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua John Smith, 44, 2423 Crestview Drive S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Trinity police)
• Davis Stanford Dodd, 23, 1215 Brandywine Lane S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Justin Blake Tatum, 31, 20064 Townsend Ford Road, No. 25, Athens; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Neal Hargrove, 45, 2005 Yarbrough Road, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dustin John Goertz, 27, 22771 Pine Road, Athens; third-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
